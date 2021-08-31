The E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues is returning with a new season for the 2021 academic year that focuses on racial equity and action.
The season, titled “Moments of Reckoning: Global Calls for Racial Equity and Action,” will include five speaking events as well as student panels, classroom visits and discussions.
All events are free and open to the public, and tickets can be reserved here.
Shaun Harner, the forum’s coordinator, said the forum is intended to start discussion around topics that matter to the community, university and state.
“When we have opportunities to meet people who are truly changemakers, it’s important to meet them. It’s important to try and listen to what they have to say,” Harner said. “It just gives you such a better sense of how they are in the world and what they’ve done, and how especially you as a student could translate that to who you are.”
Global and Historical Moments of Reckoning with UNL Faculty
When: Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Where: Kimball Recital Hall
This premiere will discuss racial reckoning and action with faculty from history and English, the Humanities in Medicine program, and the Center for Great Plains Studies. Nkenge Friday, assistant vice chancellor for strategic initiatives, will moderate a discussion panel, which includes:
Deirdre Cooper Owens (Linda and Charles Wilson professor in the history of medicine and director of the Humanities in Medicine program)
Margaret D. Jacobs (Charles Mach professor of history and director of the Center for Great Plains Studies)
William Thomas (Angle Chair in the humanities, professor of history and associate dean for research and graduate education in the College of Arts and Sciences)
Ng’ang’a Wahu-Mũchiri (assistant professor teaching African and African diaspora literatures)
“These people we’re bringing in have fought the fight,” Harner said, “especially when we’re talking about these moments of reckoning and that they have really interesting stories to tell.”
Facing Immigrant Exclusion: Then and Now
When: Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts
Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at Penn State Law, will share her perspective on immigration law. Wadhia will include her experience teaching as a law professor and researching the legal crossroads of race, immigration, national security and women for a variety of publications and journals.
“She’s really also a very heartfelt human being and such a person that when you start listening to her, it just really hits you,” Harner said.
A Conversation on Race and the Arts, Moderated by Sändra Washington
When: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 4 p.m.
Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts
Dramatist and actress Anna Deavere Smith will speak with Lincoln City Councilwoman Sändra Washington on racism in the arts. Smith will use her four decades of experience in creating dialogues on race and inequality through film and theater. Harner said the forum has plans to possibly connect Smith with students at the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film for a master class.
“They’ll have this fireside chat, this conversation about racism in the arts,” Harner said.
"Perform'ative'* Activism: Youths Reckoning with Racial Justice"
When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 7 p.m.
Where: The Bay
Four University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will share their personal stories on racial justice in this youth-organized panel. Each student, including Association of Students of the University of Nebraska President Batool Ibrahim, will reference their unique experiences in the subject.
“We’re just going to have a really direct discussion about what has happened in their lives so far and what change they would like to see,” Harner said.
Reckoning and Reconciliation on the Great Plains
When: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 7 p.m.
Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts
Walter Echo-Hawk, president of the Pawnee National Business Council and a returning forum presenter, will speak on a variety of issues facing Native Americans in the legal realm. Referencing his background as a tribal judge and attorney, Echo-Hawk will explain how everyone can come together to ensure the legal system treats Indegenous people fairly.
“Reconciliation is a wonderful thing, and hopefully it’s something that we can get to,” Harner said.
