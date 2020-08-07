Researchers from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Omaha teamed up to develop an app to assess people’s likelihood of having the coronavirus.
The 1-Check COVID app has a series of questions, asking what symptoms the user might be experiencing and if they have been tested for the coronavirus before. Following the questions, the user is assessed to be “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” for carrying the COVID-19 virus. The app then determines a list of recommendations based on the risk assessment, according to the UNMC Newsroom.
Rodney Markin, associate vice chancellor for business development and a professor of pathology and microbiology at UNMC, said he began overseeing the development of the app in early March.
Markin said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention graded a series of criteria related to COVID-19 by determining the consistent symptoms and the most efficient prevention methods and treatments for COVID-19. The criteria changed numerous times over the past six months as researchers learned more about COVID-19.
Markin, who practices medicine at UNMC, said researchers there and at UNO created an algorithm based on the CDC’s graded criteria to determine the user’s likelihood of carrying the COVID-19 virus, which included criteria like symptoms and travel.
Wesley Zeger, executive vice chair and associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at UNMC, said in an email that he was one of the developers that focused on the medical recommendations and guidelines following the questionnaire.
Zeger said the app provides COVID-19 specific medical recommendations and general medical recommendations for follow-up and testing based on each user’s risk level. The recommendations include getting tested for COVID-19, self-monitoring symptoms and practicing social distancing, according to Markin.
Users should take their results and the app’s recommendations seriously, according to Markin.
“I hope it will keep people who are infected from coming to campus and infecting a lot more folks,” Markin said. “I think most people in the general public don’t want to go to work when they’re sick and they don’t want to infect other people.”
Markin recommends students, staff and faculty use the app to self-screen every day, but the app will not be a requirement due to the difficulty of tracking whether tens of thousands of people on the campuses use the app.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln community is encouraged to use the app to self-monitor throughout the fall.
“Our goal is to make this app available to be utilized by returning students to help mitigate spread of COVID in returning students,” Zeger said in an email. “We would hope this app would be implemented by the university in such a way to augment their efforts in limiting the spread of COVID this upcoming academic year.”
Zeger said that when the researchers began designing the app, the intent was to support the public in limiting the spread of infectious diseases.
“I would like the app to make a positive impact in limiting the spread of COVID and thereby preventing morbidity and mortality from that disease,” Zeger said.
Zeger said he is thankful for the team of researchers who worked on the app, and he hopes staff, faculty and students take advantage of the app when they return to campus.
“It really takes a diverse team, with each team member valued as having an essential unique skill set to contribute, to make a project like this have any chance of success,” Zeger said. “I am really lucky to work with such a team.”
The 1-Check COVID app is available for download on the Apple App Store here and the Google Play Store here.