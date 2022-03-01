While stalking is a relatively rare occurrence at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the students who are stalked can be severely impacted by the experience. The UNL Police Department shared signs of stalking with The Daily Nebraskan, as well as their procedure for these cases and tips on when to report an incident.
UNLPD follows the Nebraska statute of stalking, which broadly defines stalking as conduct that is intended to injure, terrify, threaten or intimidate someone else and to harass another person with those intentions over the course of time, John Backer, captain of patrol services at UNLPD, said.
“There’s really no timeframe on how long this period is of that course of conduct, but it’s basically harassing a person over a course of time with [the] continued purpose of harassing them,” Backer said.
Backer said stalking can be perpetrated through digital communication only or in person, including watching someone and tracking their location.
Some signs of stalking include, but are not limited to:
Repeated and unwanted conduct over a period of time
Continuation of conduct, even after being told to stop
Finding unknown software on one’s phone
Phone battery being drained quickly after someone has borrowed it or after someone installed an app
The perpetrator uses different means to contact the person, such as using different phone numbers or email addresses
Repeatedly seeing someone to the point where it isn’t coincidental
Backer said UNLPD receives between one to two reports of stalking a year on average, last year receiving no reports.
“Our stalking numbers are actually relatively low [compared to other universities and nationwide],” Backer said. “We only know what’s reported to us, so we are aware there may be more instances out there of the UNL community.”
Backer encouraged students to report suspected instances of stalking to UNLPD. Although the department will not always issue a citation or make an arrest, he said, officers will conduct safety planning to address student needs in every situation.
“We are victim-focused and victim-centered, and we let the victim tell us how to best resolve this because it’s their life that’s been impacted,” Backer said.
Backer said students are connected to campus resources during safety planning, including Institutional Equity and Compliance, the Center for Advocacy, Response & Education or Counseling & Psychological Services. UNLPD officers can also help with connecting students to get a different living arrangement or class schedule changes, he said.
In some cases, Backer said the individual being stalked will ask officers to contact the perpetrator because their efforts of telling them to stop have not been successful. Backer said UNLPD can facilitate a forensic exam of a phone to determine if software has been installed and if location is being reported, messages are being intercepted or anything like that. Backer said UNLPD can proceed legally against a perpetrator if the individual being stalked wishes to pursue that route.
Backer said the difficulty to prove stalking or to get a perpetrator charged with stalking is relative to many factors, mostly dependent on how the stalking is being conducted.
“Whether it fits a definition of stalking or not, that really isn’t our concern,” Backer said. “Our concern is more how can we help this student, this faculty or this staff member? How can we help them feel safer in their daily routines on campus, regardless of what the label is of what is actually happening?”