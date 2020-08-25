Construction crew at the C.Y. Thompson Library hit a gas line early Tuesday morning causing a gas leak alert on campus, according to Sgt. Chadd Stutheit.
Stutheit said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the library around 8 a.m., but the line had recently been hooked up and laid down so there was no hazard.
Black Hills Energy arrived on scene to confirm the line was nonhazardous, and UNLPD and LFR resolved the situation within 15 minutes, according to Stutheit.