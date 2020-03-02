The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released a safety message to the campus community to alert that a sexual assault was reported to the UNL Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 29.
According to the message, the reported assault occurred in the early morning hours on Friday, Feb. 28 in a residence hall, but the male suspect has not been identified, nor has his residence been identified to police. The exact time and location of the incident is also unknown.
UNLPD is investigating the report further and encourages the campus community to take necessary precautions.