The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department released a safety message Wednesday detailing a report of an on-campus sexual assault.
According to police, the victim said she was sexually assaulted in the assailant’s residence hall between Feb. 12-13 after meeting him on social media. The assault was reported to UNLPD on Tuesday.
The assailant is described as a light complected male in his early 20s, with a thin build and dark hair, police said.
Police said the goal of the message is to bring awareness to the situation, so the community can take any safety precautions needed and encourage reporting of similar situations.
Personal safety tips are included in the message.
Individuals who have questions about the message can contact UNLPD at (402) 472-2222 or at UNLPD@unl.edu.