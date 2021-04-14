Following a series of frauds targeting students using cash transfer apps, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department provided tips for students on how to recognize and avoid fraud.
Caleb Gose, UNLPD investigator, said UNLPD utilizes Nebraska state statutes in relation to fraud and scams, like theft by deception or identity theft and identity fraud.
UNLPD breaks fraud down into different categories, such as credit card, ATM and bank card frauds, con games, deception, false pretense, impersonation and other, according to Gose.
For credit card, ATM and bank card frauds, there were roughly 55 reported incidents since 2016, according to Gose. For con games, deception, false pretense and other, there were roughly 60 reports since 2016, and for impersonation, there were about 10 reports since 2016, according to Gose.
“As far as for trends that we’ve seen, it’s definitely a lot of phone, email and internet scams,” Gose said. “We’ve seen these more frequently because it’s easier for individuals to scam since they can send out mass emails to a large group and they can also hide their identity a lot easier via email or also by phone.”
College students can be more easily targeted for fraud since they are some of the most active individuals in terms of email, phones and social media, so it is important for them to know how to prevent themselves from becoming a victim of fraud, according to Gose. Sgt. Margot Nason said students utilize cash transfer apps more, which can also make them a target.
Gose said college students should be careful what they post on social media, such as not posting specific names of family members, the location of their house and other private information. They can also set their accounts to private.
College students can monitor their bank accounts and check for any unauthorized transactions or uses, according to Gose. He also said college students should change their passwords to their bank accounts often to prevent someone from hacking into their accounts.
Having dual authentication can be helpful as well, Gose said. If someone does try to fraudulently access an account, the system would notify the owner of the account that someone is trying to get in.
Gose said students should not respond to emails and phone calls they do not recognize. However, sometimes scammers will use spoof phone numbers or emails so it looks like someone an individual might know is trying to reach them, like one’s bank, according to Gose.
“If someone’s contacting them out of the blue, like about their social security card being frozen, that a family member is injured or that they claim to be your bank and they are asking for your information to verify your credit card or any other private information, it’s always best to hang up from that individual that’s call[ing] or don’t respond to the email,” he said.
Nason said if a student is questioning the validity of someone calling, texting or emailing them and asking them for money, the student should never give them money.
“Reputable businesses, banks, government agencies will never ask you for money over the phone,” Nason said. “If you don’t know the person you’re sending money to, don’t send it.”
If a college student is a victim of fraud, Gose said they should gather all the information they have and then report it to the police
“Not reporting to the police can be detrimental to [students],” Gose said.