The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department confirmed Wednesday a non-affiliate died by suicide on Monday.
Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of UNLPD, said the non-affiliate died at 1801 R St., but the exact circumstances of the death were not released. According to UNLPD’s Daily Crime and Fire Log, it was reported to UNLPD at 6:10 a.m. on Dec. 13.
More information regarding the case or the identity of the individual will not be released by UNLPD now or in the foreseeable future, Fehringer said.
“Out of respect for the deceased and their families, we don’t brief on suicides,” Fehringer said in an email.
