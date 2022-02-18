The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s mask mandate will end for the most part along with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s tonight at midnight according to a statement from Chancellor Ronnie Green released Friday afternoon.
“At that time,” the statement reads, “UNL will also no longer broadly require face masks inside our campus buildings. They are still encouraged indoors, especially if it’s not possible to social distance, but they are not required.”
Some classes, however, will continue to require masks if a demonstrated need has been documented. For instance, face coverings may be required when students are working in close proximity, or when someone has documented health related issues to the vaccines.
Syllabi, according to the statement, will indicate if classes continue to require face coverings. Without a documented health issue, professors may ask, but not require, that students wear masks in their classroom. Random mitigation testing for all UNL community members will continue.
Students and professors have been able to seek exemptions, and professors built their syllabi with this scenario in mind, said Deb Fiddleke, UNL chief communication and marketing officer.
“This is the posture we expected to be in at the beginning of the semester,” she said.
Lincoln Public Schools also released a statement indicating they will recommend rather than require masks in schools beginning Saturday.
The statement chalks the decision up to a recent decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate on campus. UNL posted a 7-day rolling average of 17.86 positive tests per day on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
“This positive trend is thanks to your efforts,” Green said in the statement, “and I continue to be so incredibly proud of how our UNL community has pulled together during this pandemic.”