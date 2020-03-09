Nebraska, the home of Arbor Day, has a rich history with trees.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln had one of the first forestry majors in the country in 1903. In 1915, the major was discontinued, but next fall, UNL will bring it back and honor forestry once again.
The Nebraska University Board of Regents approved the Regional and Community Forestry undergraduate degree, which followed with Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education unanimously approving it. According to Eric North, assistant professor in the School of Natural Resources and forestry program coordinator, the forestry major will be the only one of its kind west of the Mississippi River.
North said a forestry major is relevant in places like Nebraska where pests such as the emerald ash borer, an insect that feeds on the inner bark of trees, are becoming a significant problem.
“As we look at things like climate change, or pests and pathogens right now, Nebraska is dealing with the emerald ash borer,” North said. “That takes trained professionals to understand how to use natural resources, particularly with trees in urban environments, and deal with those coming issues. Without trees in our cities and towns, they're much less comfortable to live in.”
The forestry program will give students the ability to take care of a variety of forestry-related problems. According to School of Natural Resources professor David Wedin, a forestry major can find a career in tree care, tree biology, forest management, wildfire management and many other environment related issues.
Wedin said the forestry major will focus on regional and community forestry, with an emphasis on trees in communities on the West Coast and in the Great Plains.
Wedin said a forestry major can lead students to professions that are useful to anyone with a tree.
“Trees are important aesthetically, but they're also very important in the environmental health of those communities,” Wedin said. “People enjoy and need trees in the environments they live in. Whether it's in little small-town Nebraska, or even somebody that has a farm out on the prairie, they sure would like to have a nice windbreak in the winter to protect them from the cold winds.”
North said he isn’t sure how much interest students will have in the major, but he hopes he can bring in people who are passionate about the subject.
“I hope that we attract a lot of students that are interested in jobs and careers in natural resources in our urban community, in our urban areas and in our community areas,” he said. “These are necessary professions. I really hope that we can continue to expand the research that's happening in forests and urban forests in particular.”
Wedin said he hopes students can leave the major with not just a job but a profession they are proud of.
“I want them to have a career where they have a chance to grow and improve and feel professionally rewarded. I want them to be proud to say, ‘This is what I am,’” he said. “ I’m an urban forester,’ or ‘I work with natural areas for a town or community,’ or ‘I’m an arborist and I take care of the health of trees that people have.’ That alone would make the major successful.”