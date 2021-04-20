The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will have a two-week interim session prior to the beginning of the spring 2022 semester.
This two-week session comes after UNL held two three-week sessions during the winter break of the 2020-21 academic year — one right after the fall semester and the other right before the spring semester.
Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, said the three-week sessions over the winter break were due to COVID-19 precautions. University administrators wanted to limit travel during the winter, which led to an eight-week break. In addition, they wanted to offer students the ability to take advantage during that downtime through the interim sessions, Reed said.
Reed said that the sessions proved to be popular with students, so the university wanted to try and continue them in some capacity for the coming year.
However, Reed said the university did not want another spring semester without a break, so the decision was made to have a normal fall 2021 semester and a spring semester that starts slightly later to allow for a two-week interim session.
“We’re still having the spring break, which we can all agree has been kind of tough this year not to have that spring break,” Reed said.
Faculty Senate President Nicole Buan said the Faculty Senate views the two-week session as a “worthy experiment.”
“We are enthusiastic about any changes that have potential to improve the student experience and attainment of academic excellence, and we will be looking at the data collected by Academic Affairs about how the [intersession] may benefit students,” Buan said in an email.
Additionally, this session will align UNL and Lincoln Public Schools’ spring breaks.
“We have also advocated over many years for alignment of UNL and LPS spring break, which would benefit our faculty with school-age children who struggle with work and childcare during misaligned breaks,” Buan said.
Buan said this session can benefit students by allowing them to take an elective course during an alternate period. This can lead to a less dense spring and fall semester for students.
It’s not just students who benefit from these sessions, either. Buan said there are also benefits to instructors who take part in the interim sessions.
“For faculty, the short sessions are an opportunity to teach a new class, to teach a class using remote pedagogical methods and is also an opportunity to earn more salary,” Buan said.
Reed said in an emailed statement that the session is still early in the developmental stages, but more details will be provided when available.
“Planning for the two-week session remains in very preliminary stages,” Reed said in the email. “A call for course proposals has not yet been announced, so at this time I have no information on how courses will be structured or how many credits will be available.”
Despite the planning, Buan said the session addition may not be a staple of the academic calendar for future years.
“Administration will be assessing the costs and benefits to the students,” Buan said. “If the program is successful, there is potential that the change will be made in future years, but at this stage no decisions have been made long term.”