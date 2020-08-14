On Aug. 12, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln began providing free COVID-19 testing on campus to students, faculty and staff.
The new testing area, administered by TestNebraska through a partnership with UNL and the University Health Center, is located in the 17th and R Street parking garage behind the UNL Police Department at 300 N 17th St. Students, faculty and staff wishing to get tested can sign up online, according to Nebraska Today.
Testing runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and requires an appointment, according to Nebraska Today. A QR code will be provided in the email to be scanned at the testing site, and a government-approved ID must be on hand to check in for the test. NCards will not be accepted.
Individuals are asked to arrive five minutes before their designated test time, wear a face mask and follow social-distancing procedures.
People questioning if they have symptoms are encouraged to download the free, 1-Check COVID screening app developed by the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Omaha, where they can track their health and symptoms to determine if they need to get tested.
If a student, staff or faculty member tests positive, their results will be confidential and reported to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and the individual will be told to self isolate, Leslie Reed, director of public affairs, said in an email.
If a positive test is confirmed, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will call the person who tested positive for contact tracing to determine and contact anyone the infected individual could have come into contact with.
Results will be emailed to individuals within 72 hours of the test, according to the university’s COVID-19: Nebraska Responds website.
Following the test, individuals are encouraged to isolate for the safety of themselves and the community until they receive their results..
If students, staff or faculty have any questions, they are encouraged to contact the TestNebraska call center at 402-207-9377.
The University Health Center also offers testing by appointment during normal clinic hours, but payment may be required, according to the University Health Center. A telehealth visit through the Nebraska Medicine app must be completed prior to testing at UHC, or an appointment can be made by calling 402-472-5000.