Schools across Nebraska have staff shortages and burnt out teachers, prompting many teachers to consider leaving the profession, according to a November 2021 survey by the Nebraska State Education Association.
Almost two-thirds of the respondents reported being more stressed than last school year according to the survey, and nearly 57% said they are working more than they did in previous years.
“You can’t treat [teachers] badly, because they’re going to walk, and you don’t even have subs, let alone other teachers coming up the pipeline,” Guy Trainin, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor of education, said.
Trainin said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of substitute teachers in schools, but many are retired teachers and do not want to expose themselves to COVID-19 in a school setting.
“Retired teachers are exactly in that danger zone and many of them have said, ‘I do not want to walk into classrooms and interact with a lot of kids, some of which have COVID of some form or another,” Trainin said. “‘It’s not a risk I’m willing to take.’”
According to Trainin, the lack of substitutes causes teachers to work more, with some using their plan period to fill-in for other teachers who cannot be at school. Locally, Lincoln Public Schools are giving students and staff three Fridays off in January and February to alleviate some of the pressure staff might be feeling. The first Friday occurred last week.
“It’s forcing schools to think differently about their human capital,” Trainin said. “This is the moment that we, as professionals, and as workers can say, ‘You need to make things better for us.’”
At UNL, many students studying to go into teaching are still excited about their careers and working with kids. Trainin said he has not seen a significant change in morale of the students he works with, and everyone is eager about the prospect of teaching toward the beginning of their education.
“Part of what we’re doing is we’re trying to make them think about what education could be and not just what it is right now,” Trainin said.
Madalyn Rushing, a junior elementary education major, has grown up around teachers. Since her father was a teacher, she has known she has wanted to go into education for several years.
“Growing up I got to see a lot of the behind the scenes of teaching by visiting my dad and helping him set up his classrooms over the summers,” Rushing said. “In high school I also got to meet a lot of the teachers at his school over the summer, and it became more and more exciting to me.”
Rushing has seen a difference in how she views teaching because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is more work, more stress, and a “plethora of new challenges” that teachers must overcome on a daily basis.
“As of now I still plan to apply for teaching positions at schools right out of college,” Rushing said. “I will say I have gone back and forth on the idea just because of the progression of the pandemic and how much it has affected teachers.”
Both Trainin and Rushing said the most important thing to remember is to be kind to educators. Teachers are still operating in a new environment, one they never expected to face, and negative comments from parents may affect how long a teacher will stay in the profession.
“[Teachers] are working very, very hard to help all kids succeed,” Trainin said.