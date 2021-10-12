This story was updated on Oct. 12 at 5:40 p.m. to include comments from a university spokesperson and Rob Caudill.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Tuesday afternoon that the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity has been suspended through 2026 after being found in violation of its probation by a board of students and faculty.
Previously, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced a temporary suspension of the fraternity — commonly known as FIJI — on Aug. 25 pending an investigation. The University Conduct Board has since determined the fraternity broke the Student Code of Conduct with alcohol related violations.
The chapter’s charter has also been permanently suspended by their national leadership due to alcohol related violations according to Rob Caudill, Phi Gamma Delta’s Executive Director. The national office also closed the chapter.
“The International Fraternity expects its chapters to abide by its laws and policies,” he wrote in a statement, “and holds them accountable if they are not upheld.”
A separate criminal investigation by the UNL Police Department into a reported sexual assault is ongoing. That report sparked multiple days of protests outside FIJI and around campus at the start of the fall semester.
A university spokesperson declined to answer when asked about the identities of those on the conduct board.
The fraternity had been on suspension between 2017-2019 following a pattern of concerning behavior, including “reckless alcohol use” and harassing behavior outside the fraternity during the 2017 Women’s March.
The fraternity will no longer be recognized by the university during the suspension, but the house itself is private property. As such, the Phi Gamma Delta housing corporation can determine its use, including who can live in the house.
First-year students will be unable to live in the house, as it is not university-approved housing.
A university spokesperson told The Daily Nebraskan that UNL administration and the fraternity’s international office were in contact in late August following the reported sexual assault, but halted as the disciplinary case moved forward.
In the news release, the university pointed to its permanent Chancellor’s Commission for the Prevention of Sexual Misconduct and various commitments as to how the university will prevent sexual misconduct and support victims moving forward.
The commitments include:
Additional staffing and support for the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education
A director of education on sexual misconduct
Improved mandatory sexual misconduct training
Repurposing Neihardt Hall for CARE, the Women’s Center and LGBTQA+ Center and other support services
The Daily Nebraskan has reached out to the university for an update on these commitments. The Daily Nebraskan has also reached out to the university and the Phi Gamma Delta international headquarters for more information on the new suspension.
Nick McConnell contributed reporting to this story. This is a developing story.