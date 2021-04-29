Students and professors alike have had to adjust to school during the pandemic, and as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln prepares to transition to more in-person education for the fall 2021 semester, both are looking forward to the upcoming year.
Eric Buhs, an educational psychology professor, said students might be struggling academically due to online classes, and the landscape of education may remain changed.
“From the people that I’ve talked to that have been teaching undergrads in particular, it sounds like a lot of students are having a hard time,” Buhs said.
Professors in his department have “been bending over backwards to help students out,” he said, though not all students struggled with online classes.
Ian Harper, a freshman business management major, said he enjoys the convenience.
“I can move wherever I want to with online school... that's one aspect that I really liked about it,” Harper said.
Buhs believes it is possible for students to continue to do well with online school.
“My gut feeling on that is that the students who used to do really well are still doing pretty well,” he said of students’ academic performance during the pandemic. “But that section of students who were at the bottom before has gotten a little bigger.”
Harper said he has enjoyed his online and hybrid classes this year, but he finds it easier to understand professors and the content they are teaching in person because he can see their facial expressions.
“I think it's easier to learn when you're in person rather than not in person,” Harper said.
Buhs believes parts of the academic process have been forever changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as students expecting more flexibility from professors or wanting to use more online discussion boards, like Yellowdig, to talk about course material.
“I think students are going to expect that if they have to miss class for some, you know, family stuff or things like that, that classes are going to be easier for professors to record and make available if your students are missing,” he said.
Harper said he is looking forward to next semester and being able to resume a more normal school model on the back-end of the pandemic.
“I think it's going to be good to have everybody back in person,” he said, “and, you know, feel and meet friends and be social at the same time.”