March is Women’s History Month, and it is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of women throughout history and today. The Daily Nebraskan asked University of Nebraska-Lincoln students for their thoughts on Women’s History Month and to consider the women who have made an impact on their lives.
These questions included:
Do you celebrate Women’s History Month, and if so, how?
What does Women’s History Month mean to you?
Do you think UNL does enough to promote Women’s History Month?
Do you feel like UNL’s campus is a safe place for women?
Who is your greatest female role model and why?
Grace Carter, sophomore child, youth and family studies major
Who is your greatest female role model and why?
“This one's really easy: Lady Bird Johnson. I'm from Texas, so she's a big deal down there. But she had the beautification of highways project and I'm moving out where her Wildflower Center is. I grew up idolizing her, and I just love flowers. So she was a big inspiration on keeping things natural in the world and helping promote native wildlife and stuff to the area.”
Ali Klapal, freshman psychology major
Do you think UNL does enough to promote Women’s History Month?
“Yeah, I live in Selleck right now. And there's big boards and posters all over the hallways. And I feel like it's definitely broadcasted everywhere, which I think is pretty awesome.”
Who is your greatest female role model and why?
“I would have to say my grandma. She's truly the most independent person. And she's so strong and she's taught me a lot about not only life but how to stand up for myself and stuff like that. So, I really look up to her.”
Sarah Albin, sophomore journalism and advertising and public relations double major
What does Women's History Month mean to you?
“To me, it means just celebrating everything that women have accomplished, throughout all of history, and just bringing that to everyone's attention.”
Do you think UNL’s campus is a safe place for women?
“Yeah, usually, most of the time. I mean, if you're walking alone at night, obviously some girls are kind of scared, but for the most part, I'd say so.”
Who is your greatest female role model and why?
“This is going to sound cheesy, but probably my mom. She's just always there for me and always supports me in what I do and encourages me to do basically anything I want. Yeah, she's just amazing.”
Josh Bearden, junior computer engineering major
Do you celebrate Women's History Month? And if so, how?
“Not gonna lie, I have no concept of time. So, I didn't even know. Like, I forgot it was March just yesterday.”
What does Women's History Month mean to you?
“Oh, that's kind of a double edged sword. I think it's a chance to give more attention to the respects owed to women as equals to men, but at the same time, I feel like that's something you should always have in mind, if that makes sense.”
Who is your greatest female role model and why?
“I feel like this is overplayed, but I think it's got to be my mom. She raised me and my two siblings as a single mother for almost 10 years. I think that takes some serious strength. Especially working three jobs. She likes to make a point of that.”
Hannah Tunks, freshman psychology major
What does Women’s History Month mean to you?
“I think it's just like a time to look back and celebrate all the women in the past who have worked to get us where we are now.”
Vivian Perez Alvarado, senior political science and global studies double major
Do you celebrate Women’s History Month? If so, how?
“Well, I didn't really celebrate it like, you know, a celebration, I just shared on social media and kind of spread awareness of the day and what it meant, and how we need to improve how we see women and women's rights.”
What does Women’s History Month mean to you?
“It means it's a time for us out of the whole year — but it shouldn't be, right? Not only limited to this month, but to bring every woman together and to fight for our rights and what we deserve. And to pretty much speak up.”
Do you think UNL is a safe place for women?
“From my experience, yes. But from others, you know, news articles and other comments that I've heard about on campus, I don't think it's safe. Overall, I don't think anywhere in the world is completely safe for a woman. So for my experience, yes, I have been safe. But I also have that in the back of my head, you know, I have to be careful.”
Who is your greatest female role model?
“That's a tough question. But I'm just gonna say that on campus, it’s my professor Abla Hasan. She's from Syria, and the reason that she's my role model is because she breaks a lot of the stereotypes that we have for Muslim women, and also for women just in general.”
Ashna Gehlot, junior global studies major
Do you celebrate Women’s History Month? If so, how?
“I usually like to send texts to my women friends, and we get together and have dinner or something just like celebrating, and then I even post on social media about them.”
What does Women’s History Month mean to you?
“I feel like it's a powerful thing, which is happening, but I think it shouldn't be celebrated in months, it should be like all year around. They shouldn't have a month just dedicated to them. But either way, it's a good thing that we celebrate this.”
Do you think UNL does enough to promote Women’s History Month?
“I would say no. Because I know some individual organizations which do an event like the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, they promote everything, but then some organizations, they don't even know what it means. And they don't even explain it, or they don't even want to learn about it.”
Who is your greatest female role model?
“It would be my mom because she encourages me to do good deeds in my life and she is very helpful whenever I need her and everything.”
Joe Paschal, junior finance and economics double major
What does Women's History Month mean to you?
“I'm just recognizing different struggles that different people go through and being able to celebrate differences and being able to bring people together through that.”
Who is your greatest female role model?
“My twin sister Julia, she is literally like the coolest, most fun person to be around. Super smart, super hardworking and like, is all just super positive every time I see her.”