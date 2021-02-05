A recent Lincoln Journal Star article showed that the three-week course sessions during winter break were popular among students, but the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has not made a decision on whether it will stay for future years. The Daily Nebraskan asked students their thoughts on whether or not they would like to keep the three-week sessions at UNL.
These questions included:
Did you take a class during one of the three-week sessions during winter break? If so, which one did you take? Was it a one-credit or three-credit course?
Would you want to keep the three-week sessions schedule? If so, why? If not, why?
What did you like or dislike about the three-week sessions schedule?
Tyler Rinkol, sophomore sports media and communications major
Did you take a class during one of the three-week sessions during winter break
“Yes, I took nutrition and food and I thought it was a very skillful class. It was just a lot of time and effort, but after the class I just had a good feeling about how much I accomplished during that class.”
What did you like about the three-week sessions schedule?
“I think it would benefit a lot of students graduating early.”
Bryan Chavez, junior computer science and mathematics double major
Would you want to keep the three-week sessions schedule?
“No, because I believe three weeks is not enough time to learn all the material that you need to learn, especially with some of the harder courses.”
Elizabeth Everson, sophomore elementary education major
Would you want to keep the three-week sessions schedule?
“If our breaks are the regular time and they can still fit the classes in, I think that can be really beneficial, but if it would make our winter break longer, I would say no.”
Maddy Piggott, sophomore secondary education social science major
Would you want to keep the three-week sessions schedule?
“Yeah. I didn’t take any, but I know that a couple of my friends did and it was helpful to get a class out of the way in a short amount of time.”
Is there anything else you’d like to add that my questions didn’t address
“I don’t know what they’re doing for summer classes or if they offer shorter summer classes, but I think a condensed class could be a good option for a lot of people.”
Sam Beck, sophomore graphic design major
Would you want to keep the three-week sessions schedule?
“Yeah, I definitely think that’s helpful for those majors that are very intensive, so if you’re going in for a bachelor’s major, you don’t have to stay extra years anymore now.”
Hope Jensen, sophomore psychology major
Would you want to keep the three-week sessions schedule?
“It’s too fast paced. You don’t get all the content you need in that short period of time.”
Josh Adams, senior microbiology major
What did you like about the three-week sessions schedule?
“I think they were a good idea to begin with. I did like the chance that if you didn’t get to take a course, you get to kind of cover that area and still get credit for it, especially for people like seniors who need extra credits to graduate.”
Is there anything else you’d like to add that my questions didn’t address?
“I think it would be really great to try and expand it and offer more classes because I know there wasn’t a lot offered in the science fields, so I thought it was a good idea, and just get as many options available for students as possible.”
Riley Hestermann, freshmen nutrition science major
Would you want to keep the three-week sessions schedule?
“Yeah, I think they’re helpful for people who couldn’t get those courses in during the semester.”