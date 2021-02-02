Given the recent inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, The Daily Nebraskan asked University of Nebraska-Lincoln students their thoughts on the new administration, what they hope to see moving forward and how to be more open to people with differing opinions.
These questions included:
What are your feelings about the recent inauguration of Biden?
What do you hope to see in the next four years from the Biden administration?
What do you think needs to be done to bring people closer together despite political differences?
What advice would you give to others who are trying to be more understanding of someone they do not agree with?
Genevieve Hawkins, junior secondary education English major
What do you hope to see in the next four years from the Biden administration?
“I’d like to see more steps taken for environmental action. I think that’s just an issue that a lot of people aren’t talking about, and I’ve heard promising things from the new administration.”
What do you think needs to be done to bring people closer together despite political differences?
“I think the divides in politics just really need to stop. I just think some things that are a big topic in politics need to not be a party issue, like the environment, for example. There are just some things where we just need to move on and stop letting politics define us like that.”
Keegan Lyons, sophomore marketing major
What do you think needs to be done to bring people closer together despite political differences?
“Honestly, getting rid of political parties. Having Democrat, Republican — and I know Libertarian is in there as well — just splits people. They go cutthroat against other people, and that’s just not how this should be. You should just have people who are qualified to run it, not necessarily a Democrat or Republican. Having those two parties is just tearing people apart.”
What advice would you give to others who are trying to be more understanding of someone they do not agree with?
“Keep your mind open, do your research, don’t get angry and be able to listen to what someone has to say. I know people who are big supporters of Biden who won’t listen to a Trump supporter, like, they won’t even talk to them. They automatically assume that they’re this racist person who hates everyone, and that’s not necessarily the case. I know plenty of people who support Trump, and they’re some of the nicest people I know. You shouldn’t just judge someone based on their political views — they’re their own person too.”
Olivia Carnevale, freshman sports media and communication major
What are your feelings about the recent inauguration of President Biden?
“I thought it was really comforting to see everything come together. It was just like a weight lifted off of your shoulders, watching the inauguration.”
Mya Bruno, freshman accounting major
What do you hope to see in the next four years from the Biden administration?
“My big stance is on gun control and keeping our schools safe, so I would like to see some bills pass that are actually effective.”
Hafsa Haji, freshman undecided
What advice would you give to others who are trying to be more understanding of someone they do not agree with?
“That’s going to be very hard. It depends on what they’re not agreeing about. Since I came here, there’s a lot of people I don’t agree with, but it’s not like I can do anything about it. It depends what they are disagreeing on. Human rights are not something you get to disagree on.”
Kylie Stuart, sophomore speech-language pathology major
What do you hope to see in the next four years from the Biden administration?
“I hope to see some changes in our government in the positive directions, especially education. I’m going into an educational field, and so I guess I’m looking to see maybe a little more support for schools.”
Mia Ackermann, freshman journalism major
What do you think needs to be done to bring people closer together despite political differences?
“Honestly, just trying to understand each other’s views on both sides and trying to make a compromise in what we should do to be more united.”
Adam Kester, sophomore secondary education social science major
What advice would you give to others who are trying to be more understanding of someone they do not agree with?
“Definitely making an effort to look at the perspectives of people on the other side. I know people live in their own bubbles online, and most of the things, based on algorithms anyway, are a lot of what we already want to see. So, kind of taking that extra step to sometimes look at the things that you don’t agree with to see how they think because, a lot of the time, it seems like, if there’s a really polarizing issue, people think, ‘I don’t understand how someone could possibly think that way,’ based on what they see. So, seeing the way that those other people think and the news they hear will help you educate yourself as to why someone could think differently.”
Yoobin Kim, senior accounting major
What do you hope to see in the next four years from the Biden administration?
“I think recently there have been some conflicts between the different sorts of groups, and I hope [Biden] could reconcile and embrace everyone in the country. It won’t be possible for all conflicts to be gone, but I believe that maybe [Biden] could heal in some ways so that everyone in the country could be happy about what is going on here.”