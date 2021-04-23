The University of Nebraska-Lincoln does not plan to require students to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines before returning for the fall semester.
As more students receive vaccines, The Daily Nebraskan asked UNL students their thoughts on this decision.
These questions included:
What do you think about UNL not making it mandatory for students to be vaccinated before they return for the fall semester?
Have you received one of the COVID-19 vaccines? If so, which one and how many doses have you received? If not, do you plan to get vaccinated?
Is there anything you believe UNL could do better or differently with regard to vaccine distribution?
Tyler Vail, senior advertising and public relations major. Half vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I think it’s a tricky thing that kind of plays down to the point of who has access to get it. I think it should be a necessity for all, you know, something like a flu shot, but I think sometimes it gets a little tricky with who gets affected most when you try to enforce something like a shot mandate.”
Zoey Armstead, freshman biochemistry major. Half vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I think that it’s stupid, for a lack of a better term. I think that everyone should be required to get the vaccine if we want to move forward and continue to get back to normal. I think that’s the least that they can do.”
“I think it was super nice that they had the clinic for students who don’t have access to a car or anything to get somewhere and get the vaccine, so I appreciate that. Maybe do a couple more clinics just cause maybe for some students it didn’t work yesterday.”
Raegan Rohling, junior community health and wellness major and pre-health student. Half vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I think that’s kind of a complicated issue and I think that if people are healthy and feel comfortable with it, then I encourage them to get the vaccine because the more people that are vaccinated, the more things can get back to normal, but if someone is unable to get it or isn’t totally comfortable, then I think they should also receive some support.”
Joey Jacobson, freshman pre-health student. Planning to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I don’t love it, but I see how they couldn’t make it mandatory.”
Ruby Castillo, freshman fisheries and wildlife major. Half vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I think it should be their main priority of everyone getting vaccinated.”
Kylee Lakers, freshman pre-health student. Fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I really think it’s a personal preference at this point because it’s so new that we can’t just be forcing people to do it, and I just think it’s up to other people, because it’s a personal decision.”
Derek Jarrell, sophomore international business major. Planning to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I’m sure the legality of it must be difficult to try to get every student vaccinated. I honestly thought they were going to do that, so it’s honestly rather surprising.”