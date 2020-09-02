In light of the coronavirus and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s response to it, The Daily Nebraskan asked students their thoughts on UNL’s actions to keep students safe.
These questions included:
What do you think of the university’s COVID-19 protocols?
What do you think of the university’s mask mandate?
Do you feel safe on campus?
Is there anything you think the university should have done differently?
Steph Sommers, sophomore nutritional science and dietetics major
What do you think of the university’s COVID-19 protocols?
“I think that they have been really good by being open with what they’re doing, and they let us know before coming back to campus like all the social distancing rules and everything. But the thing that I don’t like is that I’m a part of Greek life, and I feel like they’ve been targeting us a lot, especially not talking about where the other ... cases are coming from.”
What do you think of the university’s mask mandate?
“I do agree with it. I’m also a healthcare worker. I work at Madonna Rehab and [the University of Nebraska Medical Center] up in Omaha, so I do agree with the masks, especially since they do help stop the spread of COVID.”
Elijah Riley, freshman fisheries and wildlife major
What do you think of the university’s COVID-19 protocols?
“I think they’re in place for a reason, but I think that there’s a lot of mask wearing in certain areas. There’s been studies saying that you have to be exposed for 15 minutes, like consistently. And I feel like you shouldn’t have to wear a mask unless you’re going to be exposed to people for that intense 15 minutes. And I feel like if it’s under 15 minutes, you shouldn’t have to be required to wear a mask.”
Is there anything you think the university should have done differently?
“I think they should encourage more in-person classes. And I think that if they go completely online it’s going to hurt more than it’ll help because there’s going to be more kids that will push off doing their classwork and won’t want to be on top of it. And that’s going to lead to a lower success rate in the college.”
Brittany Ingalls, junior marketing major
What do you think of the university’s mask mandate?
“I think that it is appropriate to have, but it could maybe be optional, like I don’t feel it’s necessary that I have to have a mask on while I’m in the Union just by myself.”
Do you feel safe on campus?
“I do feel safe on campus. I haven’t seen anything negative or something that would scare me to not want to be on campus.”
Drew Podzimek, senior political science major
What do you think of the university’s COVID-19 protocols?
“I would have preferred just an all-online option, but I think they are trying their best, and I think the hard part is just trying to hold students accountable and keep them safe.”
Do you feel safe on campus?
“Depends on the setting. I think some classroom settings can be a bit anxiety producing just because you don’t know necessarily what other students are up to or how they’re treating it.”
Apollo Edeza, junior computer science major
What do you think of the university’s COVID-19 protocols?
“I think they’re great. I think it could be a little more strict because looking around campus so many people don’t actually use their mask when they’re less than 6 feet apart. I feel like there should be either some type of position going around to remind students, if not taking down their numbers and everything, so they can actually record it.”
Jena Cruse, freshman elementary and special education major
What do you think of the university’s COVID-19 protocols?
“I think that the university has a lot of good protocols set in place to try to keep students safe, but I think that their execution on some of them could be a little bit better, and they could be enforcing the policies better.”
What do you think of the university’s mask mandate?
“I appreciate that there is a mask mandate, but I think that not all students are taking it seriously enough, and it is something that people should be taking more seriously.”