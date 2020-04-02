University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who do not comply with university and local health directions for COVID-19 may face disciplinary action.
Students who do not follow directions from university officials or engage in behaviors that puts others’ health at risk will be in violation of the UNL Student Code of Conduct and subject to disciplinary actions, according to a statement from Student Affairs interim vice chancellor Laurie Bellows on Thursday.
“Your health and safety continue to be our top priorities,” she said in the statement. “As the spread escalates, it is extremely important that all students — whether living on campus or off campus — strictly adhere to university and local health directives to avoid virus transmission.”
Bellows said any student who’s not feeling well should call the University Health Center and schedule a remote appointment. If students feel any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, students should self-quarantine and call ahead before visiting UHC or another health care provider.
Students who traveled to an area that places them at risk for the virus must also self-quarantine for 14 days, according to Bellows.
The City of Lincoln has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people, and students are advised to comply with this guideline or the policies of their local communities if they have left campus, according to the statement.
Bellows said it is a community effort to reduce the spread of the disease and keep people safe. Failure to do so, she said, puts everyone at risk.
“Many of us have never experienced this kind of disruption, and we know that you may be feeling stress and anxiety,” she said in the statement. “We all share concern for the health and well-being of our families, loved ones and our broader communities. But we're in this together, we are resilient, and we will get through this.”