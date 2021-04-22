After surviving a genocide in her hometown, Vianne Sheikh is using her passion for art and film to share the stories of the women who survived Islamic State of Iraq and Syria captivity.
Vianne Sheikh, junior emerging media arts major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said she was born in Sinjar, Iraq and she described it as a safe and quiet place with lots of social gatherings.
However, on Aug. 3, 2014, ISIS attacked Sinjar, resulting in a genocide of about 5,000 Yazidi civilians. Children were taken from their mothers to be trained as jihadis, or Islamic militants, and thousands of women were captured and forced into sex slavery, according to Sheikh. Sheikh said she and her family hid for two weeks during this time, and miraculously, they survived.
“These stories are really buried and forgotten,” Sheikh said. “The stories need to be alive, the stories need to be heard. I want to tell the stories the way they deserve to be told.”
After the attacks by ISIS, Sheikh said she started volunteering at a refugee camp as a social worker.
“No human being would just bear witness to the crisis and stand there and not do anything, so that was the thing that drew me into volunteering,” Sheikh said.
During volunteering, Sheikh said it was difficult to witness all the suffering, especially with families struggling with basic necessities, like not having food or access to clean water.
“It’s never easy to see in front of your eyes, like kids are crying for food or they’re barefoot in the heat of the summer or winter,” Sheikh said. “It’s really heartbreaking and sad.”
As a social worker, Sheikh said most of what she did was to be there for the refugees and listen to their stories. She said it was never easy to talk with a survivor about what they had endured. However, Sheikh said she thought she could use her passion for cinema and movies to make a documentary about the women who had survived ISIS captivity in order for not only their stories to be heard, but to prevent events like this from happening again.
“I just have this belief that passion is honestly everything,” Sheikh said. “If you truly love something, you don’t need to get anything to get excellent at it. You don’t need a lot of education or anything else to get excellent at it if you have passion for it.”
Bradley Brincka, near Eastern languages and cultures graduate student at The Ohio
State University, said he met Sheikh in 2016 when he began working as a researcher on the Yazidi genocide in Iraq, and he helped with her documentary.
“Vianne is an incredibly bright and caring young woman,” Brincka said in an email. “It’s clear she has always been very passionate about serving her community, whether in Iraq or now in the U.S. She continues to use her talents to bring attention to the plight of her community and give its most vulnerable members a voice.”
Sheikh said the documentary about women who had survived ISIS captivity talked about their lives before ISIS, how they were captured, how they escaped captivity and how they ended up at a refugee camp. Sheikh said she remembers some of the interviews for the documentary lasting up to seven hours.
In 2016, Sheikh said she came to the United States for the first time when she was invited to Nadia Murad’s United Nations Goodwill Ambassador ceremony as a genocide witness and survivor.
Last spring, Sheikh said she started attending UNL and kept thinking about the stories of the women she knew who survived ISIS captivity. She started sharing their stories again through photography and writing.
Brincka said although he imagines that it must have been daunting for Sheikh to leave her homeland and friends behind in Iraq, he knew she would continue to do wonderful things in the U.S.
“What is wonderful about the work Vianne does is that she allows people to have a deeper understanding of her community; to humanize them and maybe just as importantly, to give the victims agency and a voice to express their trauma and their hopes for the future,” Brincka said.
Sheikh said the stories of these women will always be a part of her life and she wants to continue telling their stories with different types of media, so the stories can be a part of other people’s lives as well.
“I am a dreamer,” Sheikh said. “I’m a big dreamer. My hope for the future is that the stories can be told the way they deserve to be told and everything that these women went through won’t be forgotten or buried at all.”