The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNL student who was found dead inside the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house Friday afternoon.
Junior business administration major Luke Weiland was found unresponsive in his room on Friday afternoon by members of his fraternity, according to UNLPD Captain John Backer. The members of the fraternity then called 911. Backer said life-saving efforts were attempted briefly, but Weiland had been dead for too long.
The preliminary autopsy results determined Weiland’s cause of death to be asphyxiation due to choking on his own vomit, Backer said. However, UNLPD is still investigating to see if there were any other underlying conditions that may have contributed.
According to Backer, drug paraphernalia intended for marijuana use was present in the room, but doesn’t appear to be related to the death. Investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.
Weiland, who was from Illinois, was living in the house over the summer. UNLPD is continuing to investigate and speak with people who may have been in contact with Weiland before his death.
This is a developing story.