Civil engineering major Ivan Messersmith, 21, died after accidentally shooting himself Wednesday night.
Messersmith's girlfriend found him unconscious and not breathing in his apartment near the 700 block of Lakeside Drive, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Officers from the Lincoln Police Department arrived on the scene at 10:45 p.m.
Police believe the shooting was accidental after a video was found of Messersmith fiddling with his handgun. Messersmith was filming himself loading the weapon when it unexpectedly deployed. He received a fatal gunshot wound to the head and died before police arrived.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz of the LPD said there is no further evidence to suggest the incident was intentional.
“It’s a very tragic, unfortunate incident involving the accidental discharge of a firearm,” he said.