The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has chosen two final candidates to interview for the position of chief of police. Rodney E. Clark, chief of police at Wichita State University, and Hassan Ramzah, interim chief of police at UNL, were chosen after the university conducted a national search for the position.
Once selected, the chief of police will play an active role on the leadership team of the vice chancellor for business and finance as well as ensuring the safety and security of students on campus.
Clark will participate in an on-campus interview July 6. His career accomplishments include 22 years of military service, as well as leading the police force at Wichita State University since July 2018. Clark is an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Wichita State.
Ramzah’s interview will take place July 7. He has been serving as interim chief of police since July 2019 and was named the assistant police chief in August 2016. Under his belt are 30 years of duty as an officer, 26 of which were spent with the Wichita Police Department. Ramzah also served six years of active military duty and is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational studies leadership and higher education.