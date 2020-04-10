Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. SSE winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.