The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is asking for cloth mask donations to protect essential service employees.
According to Nebraska Today, the university is working to acquire masks from national vendors, but due to a national shortage, it’s seeking 1,100 cloth masks as well. This number would allow each employee to have two masks.
Any style of mask will be accepted, but the university is asking for the mask makers to use pre-washed, 100% cotton material and sanitize the masks with bleach prior to donation. A drop off spot is available at the front desk of the University Suites, located at 1780 R Street.
Pickups can also be arranged by emailing Veronica Riepe, director of Student Involvement, at vriepe2@unl.edu.