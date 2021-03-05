Despite the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, study abroad programs continue through different platforms.
UNL Education Abroad funded 25 new global experience programs, both local and virtual, for the summer and fall of 2021, according to Rebecca Baskerville, director of Education Abroad. Students can sign up for these programs in MyRED, but will also go through a short registration process in MyWorld.
Faculty and staff across campus came together to design courses to adapt to health guidelines, according to Baskerville.
“Faculty-led study abroad programs have always been popular among students,” Baskerville said. “We turned to our faculty and wanted to see if they were interested in setting up their own virtual programs. We also thought we could have programs right here in Lincoln.”
According to Marnie Nelson, associate director of Education Abroad, students will benefit from virtual abroad programs.
“The cultural information and the global know-how is still very much part of the programs,” Nelson said. “Everything is still there, these new programs are just a new way of doing it.”
Some programs will be able to dive into the cultures seen throughout Lincoln in person, according to Baskerville. All programs will have a virtual element.
Baskerville said the courses range from learning about chocolate from Mesoamerica to diving into today’s cultural movements, such as the Black Lives Matter movement. Despite the current restrictions, students will still be able to engage in learning experiences about countries like South Africa, China, Brazil and Greece.
“There are a lot of neat ways students can engage with food and immigrant communities in Lincoln,” Baskerville said. “We are hoping that the courses will appeal to a lot of different students. A lot of them are open to anyone, you don’t have to just pick a course that is offered by your college.”
Due to the Global Experience Innovation Fund, there are no additional costs or course fees, according to Baskerville. Additionally, there will be scholarships to help cover any costs that exceed the standard tuition and fees.
The Global Experience Innovation Fund was created to help support students financially and to help faculty promote and integrate education abroad programs into their own curriculum, according to Baskerville.
“These experiences are very much experiential even though some of these might be virtual programs,” Nelson said. “We want them to be an interactive opportunity for students to come together with our connections around the world and one another.”
Besides the 25 new programs, the curriculum integration projects are in the process of trying to get each major their own global experiences, according to Baskerville.
According to Nelson, the curriculum integration projects consist of working with different colleges and departments around campus to build education abroad experiences for all students.
“We are hoping that over time, every major will have an advising resource to help guide students through the benefits of studying abroad and some good options for their major,” Baskerville said.
These new programs and projects are all a part of Forward Together: A Global Strategy for UNL. Forward Together is in line with the N2025 Strategic Plan, which explains the university’s goals for the next five years.
“I hope students step out of their comfort zone and try something new,” Baskerville said. “I hope these courses appeal to students and they can still receive a global experience.”