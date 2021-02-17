The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet on Wednesday to discuss two pieces of legislation.
The first bill is Senate Bill 24, which was tabled at last week's meeting. This bill is a constitutional amendment proposal that would have the president, internal vice president and external vice president all run on one slate.
As of now, the president and internal vice president are elected together, and the external vice president separately
If this bill passes, this proposal would appear on the general election ballot this March. For this amendment to pass, it needs a two-thirds majority vote of all eligible voting students.
The other bill being discussed is Senate Bill 25. This bill, if passed, would allow ASUN to allocate funds toward the creation of Black History Month awareness bags. These bags would consist of gift cards to Black-owned restaurants, Black Lives Matter stickers, a graphic that lists Black-owned restaurants in Lincoln and Omaha and trivia that promotes historical and prominent Black figures in America.
This bill aims at supporting Black-owned businesses, as they are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the bill.
“Black History Month has given us a unique opportunity to directly support both small businesses and the Black community in Lincoln,” Batool Ibrahim, chair of the Campus Life and Safety Committee and one of the bill’s authors, said in a text. “I believe we have a moral obligation to give back whenever we can and ensure we, as the governing student body, are thinking about how we can positively impact communities beyond our university borders.”
This bill, if passed, would also allow the ASUN office to be open on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for students to grab a bag.
This bill asks ASUN to allocate $1,280 for the creation of these bags.
The senate meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.