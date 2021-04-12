The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s master of business administration program — MBA@Nebraska — has received a plethora of nationwide recognition.
The Financial Times has ranked MBA@Nebraska as the top value program in the country and sixth globally for 2021. The program also ranked seventh overall compared to other masters programs in the nation and 14th globally.
MBA@Nebraska is a fully online program, Geoffrey Friesen, associate professor and executive director of graduate programs in the College of Business, said.
The program started in 1962, and in 1975 the program was offered in-person at Offutt Air Force Base, according to Friesen.
Following the Sept. 11 attacks, Friesen said getting clearance to the base was difficult for faculty, so the program moved fully online in 2003 and became the online program known today as MBA@Nebraska, Friesen said.
Since then, the program has grown to more than 500 students, with approximately 100 current or former members of the military, according to Friesen.
College of Business dean Kathy Farrell said the program offers good value for a quality education.
“If you look at our cost for our online MBA, we are really good value for the quality of the program,” Farrell said. “I am very proud of that.”
With COVID-19 changing the learning environment for students and faculty, Friesen said he believes the adjustment, while still challenging, was not as difficult for the masters program because of its online environment prior to the pandemic.
“We were ‘online, on purpose’ before COVID, so we didn’t have to pivot or scramble to go online,” Friesen said in an email. “As a result, our program really stood out because the classes and curriculum were intentionally designed through teamwork with faculty and trained instructional designers.”
In recent years, the faculty in the MBA@Nebraska program have been working to elevate the quality of classes by redesigning their Canvas pages and improving video content that instructors put out, Farrell said.
The Financial Times talks to alumni to garner information and help create its rankings, which Farrell said is a testament to the alumni of the program for UNL to receive these accolades.
“When your alumni speak that highly of your program, that’s really gratifying,” Farrell said.
Some of the things that make this program so unique is the ability to have students of high quality and ability, Friesen said.
“They come from incredibly diverse work backgrounds, from non-profits to private industry to active-duty military. We have students from nearly all 50 states and numerous foreign countries,” Friesen said in an email. “So in addition to the great content, students get to interact and network with exceptional peers.”
With the program already receiving high praise nationally and internationally, Farrell wants the program to continue to have strong students while also producing a strong product.
“I think our target is to continue to produce a high quality product that attracts high quality students that have exceptional outcomes,” Farrell said. “That is ultimately what our goal is.”