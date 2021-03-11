The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Jacht Agency received an honorable mention in the video/motion graphics category for the 2020 Flux Student Design Competition.
The American Institute of Graphic Arts presented the awards. The national competition celebrates the best student-produced creative work produced across the country, according to Flux.
The competition is open to undergraduate and graduate students, and awards students in identity, packaging, poster, publication, social impact design and video/motion graphics. With a total of 749 entries submitted, this year’s competition was the largest yet.
Jacht is a student-run advertising agency through the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, according to Alan Eno, assistant professor of practice at the College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Jacht faculty multimedia director.
Eno said he had not heard of the competition before they submitted their video, but was glad that they did.
“We were just looking for things to submit and thought why not,” Eno said. “We saw the competition and knew we had some good video projects we could submit.”
According to Eno, it was a long process, but the team loved the outcome and was confident in their work.
The Jacht teams video that got an honorable mention in the video/motion graphics category for the 2020 Flux Student Design Competition.
“It had been a while since Jacht had won any awards for videos so that was really exciting,” Eno said.
Video Strategist for the project Hannah Sickler, who graduated from the CoJMC in May 2020, said the video they created was for a start-up company called The Decent Co. The video showcased a cutting board created by Matt Adams, creator of the cutting board. She said that Adams reached out to the agency to create a kickstarter video and that they helped him create the video to explain his product.
“We got to go to Matt’s house and see his process in creating the design and helped brand his cutting board,” Sickler said. “We tried creating a lot of cool features for the video to help show off his awesome and innovative cutting board.”
Brenna Bode, junior advertising and public relations and graphic design double major and the photographer for the project, said that the process of filming took up to eight hours, but the whole process took an entire semester.
“With the help of Alec Cromer, who was the lead videographer and editor, we did product shots, food set up and filmed a big family dinner featuring Matt’s family,” Bode said.
According to Sickler, most of the team did not know their video was submitted in the competition, but was excited for the recognition it got. The whole team consisted of about 10 people who helped plan, shoot and edit the videos.
“It was super exciting to see that all of our hard work and effort that our team put into it was recognized,” Sickler said. “It showcases that we had a great team working together and can put out actual videos and things that clients want to use.”
Eno said that he was excited, but not surprised, at how well the video did.
“Our students do good work,” Eno said. “Everyone who helped on this video was really confident in it. They were all super focused and are skilled in what they do.”
Bode said that she was shocked when she found out the video got an honorable mention in the competition.
“I was honestly really impressed by everyone on that team,” Bode said. “I was proud of the project in general and everyone’s effort into it. It was nice to have that awarded and our work recognized.”