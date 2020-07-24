Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are working to improve treatment for people suffering from traumatic brain injuries.
Forrest Kievit, an assistant professor of biological systems engineering started his research on the use of core-cross-linked nanoparticles, which is when a chemical mixture is stabilized using a water-based chemical, to treat traumatic brain injuries while at the University of Washington, Connor Gee, a graduate research assistant in biological systems engineering, said in an email. He said Kievit continued his research once he began working at UNL.
Traumatic brain injuries account for around three million hospitalizations or deaths of Americans every year, according to Nebraska Today. Aria Tarudji, a UNL graduate student in biological systems engineering, said the main cause of disability and death for people below 45 years old is traumatic brain injury. Delivering drugs through the blood-brain barrier and to damaged tissue is complex and can be difficult, which is one of the reasons there is no approved treatment.
However, nanoparticles have the potential to be used to carry drugs to the brain and by using imaging techniques, like fluorescence and MRI technologies, researchers can follow the path of the nanoparticles toward the injured brain tissue, according to Nebraska Today.
Tarudji said immediately after a traumatic brain injury event, like a concussion or fall, toxic chemicals are released by the dead cells, which is referred to as primary injury. Primary injury is the damage that happens at the moment of the incident and leads to secondary brain injury.
Gee said certain chemicals called reactive oxygen species are released during secondary brain injury that cause further damage. The chemicals increase cell death in the surrounding healthy tissue, according to Tarudji. Secondary brain injury can occur hours to weeks after the primary injury, but it can still happen even as late as 18 years after the primary injury, Tarudji said.
Tarudji said the project aims to use nanoparticles as treatment for traumatic brain injuries before the secondary injury process begins.
“Our nanoparticles work like a sponge to absorb the toxic chemicals, so that the nanoparticle treatment would reduce cell death and traumatic brain injury progression and hopefully improve the outcome of the patients,” Tarudji said.
Tarudji said the project includes inducing mice with a traumatic brain injury and then injecting the nanoparticles. The researchers will allow the nanoparticles to travel through the brain for various lengths of time, after which they will euthanize the mice. Then they will compare the levels of improvement in the injured brain tissue with the different lengths of the nanoparticle treatment.
Tarudji said future plans for the project include finding out why cell death occurs and finding ways to have the nanoparticles work more efficiently in the brain, as well as hopefully testing the nanoparticles in clinical trials, so people have the chance to use the nanoparticles treatment.
“The access of this project could lead to better outcomes for patients who suffer brain injuries and could even potentially give first-responders and hospital staff a treatment that will both work to reduce the injury while being able to assess the extent of the injury through MRI all in a single injection,” Gee said in an email.