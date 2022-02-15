Three University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers spent three weeks in the grand Rosalila tunnels of Temple 16 in Copán, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to help preserve the elaborate structure that has stood the test of time since 600 A.D.
Located in the tropical valleys and highlands of western Honduras, this ancient Mayan temple sits on top of a complex array of temples, creating a pyramid-like structure 30 meters above the city’s acropolis that formed over 400 years ago. The fabric of this temple consists of vibrant shades of scarlet red, green, yellow and white decorated with faces of spiritual figures of Quetzal and Macaw.
Heather Richards-Rissetto, associate professor at the school of anthropology, said the Mayans put mud and stones around Rosalila and then used plaster to protect it. She said this is unusual as the Mayans used to destroy a platform to create new constructions, whereas this structure was protected.
“Rosalila is unique in that it was completely encased in stucco. The Maya don’t typically do that,” Richards-Rissetto said. “In the Maya region, a lot of these buildings are funerary monuments or sacred places of previous rulers.”
Richards-Rissetto said her team primarily used ground lidar scans to create a 3D image of the underground structure. Light detection and ranging is a source that emits a light which hits an object and comes back. This creates 3D renderings based on what the light captures.
Richard Wood, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, said the success of the Robbers Cave project in Lincoln, where he used lidar, led to Honduras formally inviting them to research the formation of this holy ground. He said the temple is being damaged due to climate conditions, so understanding the precise location and how gravity loads flow in the tunnel is critical.
“It’s important because we’re trying to conserve this unique, high cultural icon for this country,” Wood said. “What it is experiencing is stress in the temple, destroying some of archeological artifacts.”
Richards-Rissetto intends to work on a similar project called the Margarita tomb, which lies underneath Rosalila to learn about the first Mayan ruler.
Christine Wittich, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, said that there were substantial cracks forming on the exterior of the structure. She said these weren’t superficial fissures, but rather deep and thick ones, which is indicative of differing motion of the structure. This may have been caused by the structure being unearthed. Damage due to moisture intrusion is also a pressing concern Wittich said, as microorganism growth can degrade the construction.
“If we’re not able to do something about it, those cracks can pose safety risks to the people working in that area and the lifespan of the structure itself,” Wittich said.
Wood said the team conducted a test run in January 2020 and then continued the rest of their work in June 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richards-Rissetto said they had to wait over a year to go back to the site and capture data. During that time, there were major hurricanes occurring that caused flooding in the tunnels and stood as an obstacle to the project.
On a typical day, the team would leave their house at 7:30 a.m. and end the day at 5 p.m. Wood said they would set up tripods in the archeological park and collect scans then hike back home and analyze the field data.
“It was challenging due to slow internet speeds and unreliable power because it was the rainy season,” Wood said. “It was an intense experience, but it was fun.”
Wittich said this project has helped her to see the relevance that the temple held to the native Hondurans and descendants of the Maya and how hard many people were working to preserve this sacred place.
“Being able to be present and see the cracks up close is really valuable,” Wittich said. “We can begin to appreciate what makes the structure so unique, and that’s something we wouldn’t have been able to experience being far removed from it.”