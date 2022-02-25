Forty percent of people consider politics to be a significant stressor in their lives, according to recent research done by Kevin Smith, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor and chair of the political science department.
Smith said he first conducted a survey with 800 Americans in March 2017, then redid the survey twice in 2020 — before and after the presidential election — with 700 Americans. The results across surveys not only stayed consistent, but the reported negative effects of politics worsened after the 2020 election, according to Smith.
“One of the things that we were curious about is in that first survey, tons of adults, tons of Americans, were saying ‘I’m losing sleep because of politics, I’m fatigued because of politics. You know, I’ve got friendships that are ruined because of politics and on and on and on and all these things,’” Smith said.
The 2020 survey included a post-traumatic stress disorder inventory that found between 13-15% of people were flagged for the disorder because of the election, according to Smith.
“That just fascinates me. Was the election really that big of an event for people?” Smith said. “This is what’s interesting about politics, right? Because how did that election affect most people’s lives? It didn’t.”
Smith said that he was shocked that approximately 5% of people in the 2017 survey reported contemplating suicide due to politics, and he wasn’t even sure if he should believe that number.
“The fact that that number stayed steady in the 2020 election and then it stayed steady twice over that course of a month,” Smith said, “I mean, I think that still did have the power to shock me a little bit, the notion that one in 20 people are so negatively affected by politics, they’ve actually contemplated suicide.”
Smith’s research also found that politics is more likely to have a negative effect on the health of younger people. While Smith’s research did not find a cause for young people experiencing more negative effects of politics, it found a benefit of political education.
“The one hopeful sign was the fourth thing that sort of stuck out as a pretty consistent correlate of these things, but in a good way, was political knowledge,” Smith said. “People who knew more about the political system and how it operated were less likely to suffer these negative effects.”
Blake Johnson, a junior nutrition and exercise science major, said he is stressed by the division that politics cause.
“Mainly, I’m not a super political person, but just the way that it makes people hate each other is very stressful to me,” Johnson said.
Gabrielle Brady, a freshman music education major, said that although she is not very involved in politics, it still causes her stress.
“I do consider them to be a big stressor for the fact that I don’t feel educated enough to know much about them, and I think that’s more scary than knowing a lot,” Brady said.
Smith said he is interested in doing follow-up studies and using a similar survey to find how politics is affecting people in different countries.
“There’s a lot of things still to explore there,” Smith said. “I mean one of the obvious next steps, other than just sort of defining the phenomenon, is saying, ‘Yes this is happening. Can anything be done about it?’”