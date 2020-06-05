The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department obtained a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Landon Ludwig.
According to an affidavit, a woman reported that Ludwig raped her following an off-campus party organized by UNL fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon on Oct. 13, 2019.
Ludwig is suspected for first-degree sexual assault at the UNL Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, though Ludwig was not a member of the fraternity.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the woman managed to call 911 on her smart watch during the encounter. Ludwig grabbed her wrist and talked to the dispatcher while staring at the woman, police said.
The crime was reported by the fraternity shortly after the events and a judge approved the warrant for Ludwig’s arrest on Thursday, June 4.