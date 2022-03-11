The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department is the first police department in Nebraska introducing two training programs on Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics and Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement.
Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics is a training program that provides tools, skills and options first responding police officers need to “successfully and safely defuse a range of critical incidents,” Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of UNLPD, said. ICAT was designed especially for situations that involve people who are unarmed or are armed with weapons other than firearms and who might be experiencing a mental health or other crisis, Fehringer said.
John Backer, captain of patrol services at UNLPD, said a substantial amount of police and citizen encounters that result in either physical force or lethal force being used do not involve a firearm, so that is a big part of what ICAT is supposed to address.
ICAT was developed by the Police Executive Research Forum along with input from hundreds of police professionals across the United States, Fehringer said.
“ICAT takes the essential building blocks of critical thinking, crisis intervention, communications and tactics and puts them together in an integrated approach to training,” Fehringer said in an email.
This training program uses the Critical Decision-Making Model that “helps officers assess situations, make safe and effective decisions and document and learn from their actions,” Fehringer said.
The Cincinnati Police Department implemented ICAT and saw reductions of the deployment of use of force by 28%, citizen injuries by 26% and officer injuries by over a third, Backer said.
“Those are pretty significant numbers,” Backer said. “That’s not a small matter when you consider a large-scale agency like that.”
Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement is another program that UNLPD officers were recently trained on, Fehringer said. The ABLE project builds upon Ethical Policing Is Courageous, a peer intervention program also developed by Dr. Ervin Staub, Fehringer said.
“The ABLE Project guides agencies and communities on the concrete measures that must be in place to create and sustain a culture of peer intervention,” Fehringer said.
Backer said ABLE helps police officers stop unnecessary behavior by fellow officers and to stop it before it rises to the level of excessive force or a constitutional violation.
“It’s to empower officers with the reasoning and tactics and methods to safely intervene with another officer to maintain professionalism to ensure public trust and accountability to the public,” Backer said.
Both ABLE and ICAT include real life situations that officers are likely to face, and Backer said that helps engage the officers in the learning process of the programs and prompts lots of discussion amongst the department. The trainings took place on March 2, 2022.
Backer said the process of getting the department trained in both ABLE and ICAT started over a year ago. When it comes to implementing programs like these, Backer said it requires a lot of research to ensure the training is beneficial for the department, picking an individual in the department to be trained as an instructor to train the rest of the department and determining when the training will take place.
Training programs usually take all or most of the day, which can make it difficult for focusing, but Backer said both trainings received a positive response from the rest of the department.
Follow-up trainings for ABLE and ICAT are still being developed for the rest of the year, Backer said.