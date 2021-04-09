University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials have outlined plans for a return to pre-pandemic style instruction next fall, which includes a flexibility form for students who may be unable to conform to that outline.
The COVID-19 Academic Flexibility Request form will accommodate students who cannot return to in-person classes and assess factors like COVID-19 related travel restrictions and personal health concerns.
Chancellor Ronnie Green announced in March that UNL will look much closer to what campus was like before the pandemic, meaning more in-person classes and fewer web conferencing, as he anticipates classrooms to return to full capacity.
The flexibility form is available to students online and will accommodate students who will be unable to attend in-person courses because of COVID-19 travel restrictions or other COVID-19 related personal circumstances.
Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, said these circumstances, as well as caretaking or family circumstances, will be taken into account. Course deadlines or requirements will also be considered.
The form is about one page long and asks students to identify and explain the nature of their difficulty in returning to campus in person, as well as which courses they wish for the accommodations to apply to.
Reed said students who fill out the form may be eligible for individualized support on a case-by-case basis through the fall semester.
“Student Advocacy and Support will partner with students who are working with their academic advisors, faculty and specified campus resources to provide customized accommodations that best suit the needs of the student and their academic program of study,” she said in an email.
Reed said the university is committed to safe in-person campus experiences.
“We are proud to have been able to safely lead the Big Ten in our level of in-person education this year,” she said.
Local circumstances could change these plans as fall approaches, so the university will adapt accordingly.
Students will be able to see how their classes will be delivered when they put classes into their shopping cart when enrolling for classes.
Reed said courses best delivered in person will be done in person “to the fullest extent possible.”
“One thing the pandemic has made clear is the importance of the in-person classroom experience,” Reed said. “A wide array of online classes will continue to be available to those who prefer that method of instruction, but they will be classes that are designed to be online and are best delivered online.”