Instead of having the opportunity to take a few days off from classes to simply relax and enjoy the spring air, students have had to endure the semester without any breaks.
In an effort to compensate for the lack of a spring break, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Big Red Resilience & Well-being held a Spring Breakout festival on March 29 where students had a few hours to enjoy a festival at the Nebraska Union Plaza.
Although some people were able to attend the event and relax for a while, other students did not have the opportunity to be there. Classes were not canceled that day, so students would not have been able to attend if they had class at that time.
The point of the festival was to help students recharge from the stress of school, but Roni Miller, senior Spanish and political science double major and former president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, said these events hosted by student leaders are not enough for the entire student population to feel that the university is prioritizing mental well-being.
Miller said an academic task force was assembled over the summer of 2020 to handle the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and they recommended changing the calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents and the Academic Planning Committee approved their recommendation, eliminating spring break.
Although the breaks were removed, Miller said there were discussions by these groups to accommodate students and include opportunities to recharge. After the changes were made, Miller said ASUN began advocating to incorporate more breaks by working with Big Ten partners, the Faculty Senate and the executive vice chancellor’s office to come to a compromise on academic breaks.
Miller talked about how other Big Ten schools have “Reading Days” and specific “Mental Health Days” dedicated to students for self-care.
“We showed these examples of what other Big Ten schools were doing,” she said. “We ultimately put multiple proposals before the Faculty Senate and they have the ultimate decision-making in terms of what faculty and instructors can and cannot do with their coursework and that was not a proposal they were willing to have flexibility with.”
According to the official Faculty Senate report, there were recommendations made to adjust the workload for students, but these proposed ideas were not mandatory and were left to the discretion of faculty.
Some of these proposed ideas included up to four “Reading Days,” where faculty could assign asynchronous assignments or creative projects to allow for more group discussion. Another plan advised a week-long “Test Holiday” where classes would have no major quizzes or tests.
The Faculty Senate also advised increasing test retakes or grade replacement opportunities, and the last recommendation was for faculty to change their course however they see fit for students.
As a result of the elimination of spring break, a decline in motivation and growing fatigue has become a serious issue among students, according to Jenifer Manstedt, counselor at Counseling & Psychological Services. Manstedt said that many students have not explicitly discussed the lack of a spring break causing stress, but she said there is a noticeable burnout.
Manstedt said the students who discussed the concern of not having academic breaks have found novel ways to deal with their stress or have set aside time to go travel because of the flexibility of many classes being online.
“There are students who have been able to go back home or take a small vacation and still complete their schoolwork while they’re away, so I do think there’s been a positive outcome in some way,” Manstedt said. “There’s still difficulties with motivation and maintaining that throughout the semester without a break.”
Although CAPS does not have the power to grant breaks, Manstedt said they have expanded services, such as drop-in groups, in light of the pandemic as a whole. These workshops allow students to develop skills, such as stress management and pandemic resilience.
Despite the efforts from CAPS and other student organizations on campus, Miller said there should have been more action from the Faculty Senate to ensure the psychological well-being of students.
“It’s very disappointing to not see a compromise and I think that it hurts students a lot,” Miller said. “I think that’s a burden that faculty leadership will carry forward, the stress they could have helped eased among students.”