Permit parking options during winter break are expanding at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Temporary permits include a one day, one week, two week, three week or one month option, according to Dan Carpenter, director of Parking and Transit Services. Carpenter said students can order a temporary permit online. Once the purchase is complete, the student can print the temporary permit and place it on the front dashboard of their vehicle.
Carpenter said when the COVID-19 pandemic started, he knew there were going to be people who needed to be on campus for only a short period of time, so UNL’s Parking and Transit Services expanded the temporary permits.
“It just allows flexibility for students who might still be on campus,” Carpenter said.
Until Jan. 22, permit holders will have expanded campus parking areas, according to Carpenter. Permit holders can check online for expanded campus parking areas.
Carpenter said students should call Parking and Transit Services if they have any questions about finding the appropriate parking permit for them.
“We can guide them to that permit that they need and tell them the flexibility that they have on where they can park,” Carpenter said. “It’s best to call us and ask any questions versus order something and find out it’s not something that they needed.”