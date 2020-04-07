With the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s graduation ceremony moving online due to the spread of the coronavirus, May 2020 graduates are being offered the opportunity to create their own personalized slide to commemorate the occasion.
The university has partnered with MarchingOrder, which specializes in using technology to improve graduation ceremonies, to offer graduates the chance to personalize their own digital slides with a photo and message. These slides will not be part of the stream on May 9, but graduates can share the slides with family and friends on graduation day.
To register, students set to graduate in May 2020 must click on the link sent to their university email and then set a password. From there, graduates can include a photo of themselves, the pronunciation of their name and a personal statement up to 150 characters.
All information must be submitted by April 14 at 11:59 p.m. in order to allow for enough time for the slides to be developed.
UNL will also send an email to graduates on Friday to confirm the mailing address where their diploma and “Go Big Grad Class of 2020 Celebration Box” will be sent.
While there will be no in-person ceremony for graduates to attend and celebrate, the personalized slides offer another way for students to reflect on their time at Nebraska.