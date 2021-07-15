The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Faculty Senate Executive Committee released a statement Wednesday opposing a University of Nebraska Board of Regents resolution that would curb the “imposition of critical race theory” in NU.
NU Regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen introduced the resolution last week that will be presented before the Board of Regents at its next meeting on Aug. 13.
“We oppose any action by the Board of Regents, or any of its membership, that places any doubt on this commitment to academic freedom in word, by implication or for personal gain,” the statement reads.
The concept at question — critical race theory, a controversial legal theory — has recently made national headlines. It’s defined by Education Week as an academic concept of more than 40 years that holds “that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”
In response to the Faculty Senate, Pillen said in a statement that, as an elected member of the Board of Regents, he is responsible to the citizens of the state. The resolution, he said, “affirms a fair and balanced dialogue on all issues.”
“Our citizens expect that their values will be upheld by the university,” the statement reads. “The imposition of Critical Race Theory on our students runs counter to those ideals by attempting to indoctrinate students and silencing their dissenting opinions.”
Shortly after the resolution became public, Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked Pillen on Twitter for “leading the fight against this divisive and anti-American philosophy” and included a draft of the resolution.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be voting on a resolution opposing Critical Race Theory in the coming weeks. Thank you to NU Regent Jim Pillen for leading the fight against this divisive and anti-American philosophy! pic.twitter.com/UaNvzsD2aX— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) July 8, 2021
The Faculty Senate cites the Board of Regents’ own bylaws related to academic freedom that provide the NU community “the right to search for truth, to support a position the searcher believes is the truth, and to disagree with others whose intellect reaches a different conclusion.”
Academic freedom, the bylaws state, “is the fiber of America’s greatness” and is “the strength of a great university, and its preservation is vital.”
The arrival of NU President Ted Carter prompted faculty systemwide to work with administrators to draft sweeping amendments to clarify and put into writing changes they felt were necessary to protect academic freedom.
The fight for change has been long coming, starting in August 2017 when a UNL graduate student made obscene gestures toward a student at a Turning Point USA booth outside the Nebraska Union.
In June 2018, the American Association of University Professors voted to add UNL to its censure list, which includes institutions found to have unsatisfactory academic freedom or tenure. A full AAUP report of the incident is available here.
The Board of Regents approved bylaw revisions in April, which help regulate how faculty can be placed on administrative leave and specify what actions or situations would warrant suspension.
To date, the censure remains, though June 29 meeting minutes from the UNL Faculty Senate Executive Committee document that the process is underway with an intent for the AAUP to reconsider the censure at a vote in November.
“[Chancellor Ronnie Green] stated that things really started moving with the process after the Board of Regents approved the revisions to the Bylaws,” the minutes read.
Another objection to Pillen’s resolution lies within UNL’s commitment to diversity that stresses a need “to continuously ensure our interactions be respectful, protect free speech and inspire academic freedom.”
Pillen himself has upheld UNL students’ right to freedom of speech, even if he’s disagreed with the method in the past.
In 2016, when three Husker football players knelt during the national anthem, Pillen was among a few regents that objected to the action but not the speech.
“I believe in team above everything,” Pillen, a former Husker football player, told the Lincoln Journal Star. “I don’t think any of those student-athletes would want me to represent them on the Board of Regents if I took my personal agenda to the table.”
At the time Pillen said he did support penalizing players or university employees over the kneeling. While critical race theory is different and involves classroom teachings, Pillen has not specified what should happen to faculty or staff utilizing critical race theory.
