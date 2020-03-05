The Faculty Senate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln discussed the coronavirus and UNL’s gender pay benchmark at its meeting Tuesday.
Chancellor Ronnie Green provided the senate with announcements about the coronavirus and the university’s preparedness, according to Kevin Hanrahan, the senate’s president.
Hanrahan said Green informed the senate that the university is continually meeting to make sure plans are in place to address any issues the coronavirus might bring to UNL and its students. Hanrahan said Green had already attended a meeting earlier that day and was planning to attend another one to discuss preparedness and contingency plans.
Green has been consulting with medical professionals who said the issue of concern has to do more with protecting the elderly population. Hanrahan said the elderly population seems to be more at risk to the coronavirus, rather than people who are at a college age or younger.
Another concern faculty and students have addressed has to deal with study abroad programs being at risk due to the coronavirus, Hanrahan said.
“Right now there is no intention to curb any travel, except for the travel that has already been banned by the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Hanrahan said. “At this point, there’s no further travel restrictions that the university is considering putting into place, unless the CDC recommends additional restrictions, then the university would probably enact those.”
At the end of the meeting, there was an open forum for people to bring questions and concerns to the senate. Hanrahan said most of the questions were centered around the gender benchmark and what the salary adjustments would be if a benchmark was put in place. Hanrahan said gender benchmarks establish and assess gender equality and empowerment towards women, especially in regards to pay and salary.
At its next meeting in April, the senate will address syllabi changes regarding mental health and some of the technical terms like “traditional classroom.” Hanrahan said he feels the syllabi changes are needed since the university and its classes have changed over the years, especially in terms of what a “traditional classroom” means.
“When the policy was written, it made a lot of sense, but now it doesn’t make sense,” Hanrahan said. “We should revise that statement to include other modalities of instruction.”
The next Faculty Senate meeting will take place on April 7, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. in the Great Plains Room of the East Campus Union.