In the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 151 years, students and staff have always been able to rely on having a physical campus to conduct class.
But after the spread of COVID-19 prompted Chancellor Ronnie Green to announce all classes will be moved to an online format, this long-standing tradition is set to change for the Spring 2020 semester. Classes were canceled March 16-20 to give professors time to plan for the digital jump, but many are unsure of how such a drastic transition will affect their courses.
Jason Kautz, a professor of practice in chemistry and chair of UNL’s Teaching Council, noted his uncertainty when it came to transitioning the university online.
“I think that there (are) so many things that are just unknowable when you do it at this scale for the first time,” he said.
In General Chemistry I and II, the two largest introductory chemistry courses, Kautz said he has already been posting online versions of the lectures for a couple of years. However, he said the challenge lies in converting labs to a virtual format.
Currently, Kautz and other chemistry professors are planning to live-stream experiments done by staff who are following the lab manual, which students already have. While watching the experiment, students will record data and perform calculations, which they will then upload to Canvas to be graded by lab teaching assistants.
“In many ways, they’ll get a similar experience,” he said. “They’ll be able to do the same calculations, they’ll be able to see the same phenomenon, they’ll be able to think deeply about the chemistry that’s taking place. They just won’t have the hands-on experience, which is, in my opinion, a loss.”
While many classes will miss out on hands-on experiences, livestreams and video chats offer an opportunity to interact with educators without risk of contact. In the College of Business, this means getting creative with delivering the results of its classes.
Online classes will likely require students to interact with clients and groups virtually, according to Rik Barrera, associate dean of student services and chief operating officer.
Normally, College of Business capstone projects may require students to consult a business in person to provide suggestions or guidance. But as meetings become a less feasible option, Barrera and other faculty members are exploring alternatives, such as Zoom sessions with businesses or recording sales pitches.
Erin Blankenship, a professor of statistics and associate dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, said the CASNR administration left each department to decide what changes best suit its classes.
Blankenship teaches Introduction to Statistics online and said even a class that already exists online requires structural changes going forward.
“We know students are going to be under, perhaps, more pressure than they were before with all of their classes moving online, so we’ve made some adjustments to make it easier for them in terms of time management,” Blankenship said. “Before, it was very structured. Now, it’s going to be much more self-paced, so they can fit it in with their other courses.”
Barrera said his college is focused on providing a safe and rewarding learning opportunity for students, even without a classroom.
“It’s going to be a new experience for most everyone, but I’m pretty confident in the end, at least from the College of Business perspective, that we can still produce a really good learning environment for them,” he said. “If the students are willing to adapt, they’ll find it’ll be productive for them also.”