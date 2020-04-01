University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have until April 24 to transition their classes to a “pass/no pass” grading scale.
The deadline for this transition was originally March 6, according to the academic calendar, but has now been extended due to the coronavirus. Undergraduates should meet with their adviser prior to their decision to change their course to “pass/no pass” so advisers can inform students about the consequences of the switch.
Students also have until April 24 to withdraw from a course or from an internship for credit. The Fifteenth Week, “Dead Week,” Policy, which is designed to give students time to prepare for finals, was also suspended due to the virus.
Students who want to meet with academic or career advisers can do so remotely. Appointments can be scheduled via MyPLAN for a Zoom or phone call meeting, or students can email advisers for assistance.