In a year of increased distance, the closeness between pet and owner has been a welcome addition to life in the pandemic for some companionships.
John Goldrich, a licensed mental health practitioner for Counseling and Psychological Services staff, said pets can be a source of emotional support, help relieve some stress that comes from being a student and provide companionship.
“[Pets] can impact [the] feeling of loneliness, because when you have something better to connect with, interact with … in some cases it could provide substantial support during a time like this,” Goldrich said.
These qualities are even more important during a pandemic, Jeffrey Stevens, a psychology professor who runs the Canine Cognition and Human Interaction Lab said.
But a pet may not be the answer for everyone, Stevens said.
There are mixed results as to how effective having a pet is, according to Stevens. Some people feel less lonely and less stressed while owning a pet, but not all results show that.
“I think there's a perception that pets are good, but it's not actually clear that the science backs that up super well,” he said.
Stevens said exercise is one area where pets, especially dogs, can help people. People tend to walk their dog if they have one, thus providing consistent exercise and its health benefits.
The associated effects of having a pet during the pandemic are still being studied, though Stevens said preliminary evidence shows there is a positive effect on people’s health while owning a pet during a pandemic.
While everyone’s sense of well-being dropped during the pandemic, it dropped less for people who had a pet than it did for those without one, according to Stevens.
“It seems to be that there might actually be a benefit,” Stevens said. “It doesn't make [the pandemic] go away. But, it's not as bad for their well-being.”
While pets do provide companionship, there are additional costs pets can add to their owner’s life.
Stevens said that financial costs and added stress when a pet misbehaves or is not feeling well could be some drawbacks to owning a pet. Another drawback is the grief associated with losing a pet. When the pandemic is over, other challenges could also arise, such as people being busier and having to leave the pet at home.
“I think for college students in particular, they're not necessarily home interacting with the pet all the time,” Stevens said. “And so that can lead to behavioral problems with the pet.”
Goldrich emphasized that owning a pet is beneficial for one’s mental health, but it is also a responsibility and commitment.
“A lot of times we think, ‘The pet will take care of me and make me feel better,’” Goldrich said. “Yes, the pet can make you feel better, but you also have some responsibility in that relationship as well.”