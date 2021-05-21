Chancellor Ronnie Green announced in an email that starting today, fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear masks on University of Nebraska-Lincoln campuses.
The announcement came on Friday, the same day Lancaster County and the City of Lincoln lifted their mask mandates. Individuals not fully vaccinated are still expected to wear face masks, according to Nebraska Today.
“For many, this opportunity to live more freely is one of joy and relief,” Green said in the statement. “It’s also a moment that came sooner than some expected.”
UNL is also resuming pre-approved domestic and international travel for essential university business. According to Nebraska Today, students, faculty and staff will still be required to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local and state health departments.
Even with the lifted requirement of masks, Green said fully vaccinated individuals may still be more comfortable wearing masks.
“Our UNL community successfully navigated this pandemic thus far not only because of our ingenuity, hard work and flexibility, but also because of grace,” Green said. “We are a place where every person and every interaction matters.”