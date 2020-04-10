Early Friday morning Ronald White died when his car crashed into the Moose’s Tooth at 27th and Vine. White was the assistant manager of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus Dining Center.
White was identified in a Lincoln Police Accident Report. According to the report, White’s car was going east on Vine Street when it left the road, went onto the sidewalk and crashed into a metal barricade at the Moose’s Tooth. Also, it didn’t appear that White was wearing his seatbelt. At this time, investigators said they don’t believe alcohol played a role, but are still figuring out why the car left the street.
White’s family told 10/11 NOW he was heading into work early to clean the kitchen before East Campus shut down due to COVID-19.