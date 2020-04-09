A University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Hall employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed, the employee worked at Selleck Dining Center, which is no longer in use. The employee hasn’t had contact with students since March 30, and she is currently self-isolating at home.
Public health officials are working with UNL to identify those who may have had contact with the person.
Reed said she doesn’t know if any people have been notified yet, but they are encouraged to contact their supervisor if they believe they have contact and self quarantine as needed. Employees will be able to use the 160 hours of paid leave to quarantine.
UNL is alerting students of the confirmed case with a message on UNL websites. They will follow Center for Disease Control’s protocols regarding COVID-19.
Editor's Note: This article was modified on April 9, 2020, at 6:35 p.m. to include the dining hall the employee worked at, at 6:55 p.m. to include her gender and her condition and at 8:59 p.m. to include instructions for employees who may have come in contact with her.
This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.