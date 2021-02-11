Two departments are joining together to form Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement, or SLICE, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Student Involvement and the Center for Civic Engagement are combining to form SLICE, according to Kris Baack, associate director for student leadership, and Veronica Riepe, director of Student Involvement.
Baack and Riepe said the idea of SLICE started due to budget cuts in September. Riepe said that combining Student Involvement with the Center for Civic Engagement will require changes to the operation.
Students will most likely not notice any change with how Student Involvement and the Center for Civic Engagement operate yet, according to Riepe. Riepe said SLICE’s goal is to have everything set up by the time New Student Enrollment starts.
Riepe said one of the goals of SLICE is to grow the area of leadership and not look at it from the perspective of two separate departments, but to look at it more holistically.
“It’s really important to me that leadership is inclusive because everybody is a leader, everybody is a follower and everybody is a team player,” Baack said. “I want students to know that there are ways and opportunities for them to get involved with leadership and learning more about leadership.”
With the involvement aspect, Riepe said it will mostly stay the same, like working with student organizations, such as the University Program Council and Campus NightLife.
The community engagement aspect will be the biggest change, according to Riepe. Riepe said community engagement will connect the Lincoln community and Lancaster County with the university, like connecting students with non-profit organizations.
“I think our goal is to really be all about the student experience in as broad of a fashion as we can,” Riepe said.
Riepe said the staff and faculty of SLICE believe that leadership, involvement and community engagement are all related and they are committed to combining these three areas into the student experience.
As an example, Riepe said SLICE could offer a leadership program for first-year students, which could lead to those students joining student organizations or being involved in greek life.
“And that could result in them becoming better citizens and getting connected and engaged in the community,” Riepe said.
Riepe said SLICE can help students become better leaders, help students who have never held a leadership position and help prepare students to be the best citizens they can be when they leave UNL.
SLICE is trying to launch a website by merging the Student Involvement and the Center of Civic Engagement’s websites together, as well as merging their social media accounts, according to Riepe.
Baack said one of the short-term goals is to hire someone to fill the assistant director of community engagement position. Riepe said she hopes by the middle of March that position will be filled, and they are currently reviewing applications.
Riepe said she believes that SLICE will better support and reflect the student experience and help students become involved leaders in their community.
“By all being on the same team, I think we can offer a better product to our students,” Riepe said. “I’m hoping we can create more opportunities for students to learn and grow and develop.”