Though the spring semester ended for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community in May, crime still continued on and off campus.
A non-affiliate female reported she was sexually and physically assaulted at the Garth Brooks concert at the east side of Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14 by an unknown person, Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of the UNL Police Department, said.
This case, as well as a reported sexual assault on July 9 at the 19th Street Parking Lot, are both still being investigated.
The most frequent crimes reported over the summer between May 8 and Aug. 21 were 26 reports of stolen bikes and 21 reports of driving while intoxicated. There were also 17 reports of disturbances of the “other” category followed with 17 reports followed by 16 reports each of possession of narcotics and not reportable accidents, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime and Fire Log.
A UNL student reported on May 5 at Selleck Quad a male individual trying to use social media to solicit sex from other people, according to Fehringer. UNLPD arrested Shaozu Wang, 24, of Lincoln and a former student at UNL for soliciting prostitution, Fehringer said.
Police also arrested Wang for stalking a student via social media, which the student reported to UNLPD on May 15, according to Fehringer.
One of the on-campus cat shelters by the Alexander Building was vandalized beyond repair and reported on July 27, Fehringer said.
Also on July 27, two minors were referred for disturbing the peace after being caught engaged in a sexual act by a staff member at Hewit Place, according to Fehringer. Their guardians were notified, and this case is closed.
An exterior post at Schramm Hall was vandalized over a period of several months, Fehringer said. The “n-word” was etched on the post, but it was small enough that it was not noticed and went unreported for some time until July 27.
On Aug. 15, an individual reported a road rage situation where another driver brandished a weapon at a red light, according to Fehringer. Police arrested and cited Caden Stroemer, 22, for terroristic threats.
Four non-affiliates were contacted for digging through a dumpster on May 10 at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Dennis Eastman was found to have a protection order against one of the other non-affiliates, so he was cited and put in jail for violating a protection order, according to Fehringer.
On May 6, a UNL student reported to UNLPD a belated sexual misconduct incident at the 50-50 apartments. The student wanted to know what their options were for reporting, but they ultimately did not want to involve police, Fehringer said.
An anonymous TIPS report was made to UNLPD on July 16 about a bomb threat. The threat was discovered to not be credible, but police are still trying to determine who made the report, according to Fehringer.