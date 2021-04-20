The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department arrested UNL student Nick Frerichs for stealing a full-size cardboard cutout from Willa Cather Dining Complex on March 20, according to Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of UNLPD.
A student brought up to UNLPD officers while being contacted on an unrelated matter on March 27 that the student was the victim of unwanted sexual behavior, according to Fehringer, but they did not want to officially report it to the police.
He said UNLPD officers erred on the side of caution and documented the report, especially in case the student ever wanted to open the case.
On March 13 at Schramm Hall and The Village, there were two related reports from two UNL students about their vehicles being rummaged through, and one of the students reported that a small amount of change was taken, according to Fehringer. No suspects were determined for either case, so both cases are inactive, according to Fehringer.
There were five reports on March 15 of stolen items from four university owned vehicles and a contracted worker’s vehicle at the Facilities Management Shops, according to the UNLPD Daily Crime & Fire Log. Fehringer said UNLPD officers have a broadcast out for the non-affiliate individual to be arrested when they are located.
A UNL employee reported on March 18 about a catalytic converter being stolen from a UNL vehicle with $3,200 of damage at 4417 Fair Street, according to the crime log and Fehringer.
Fehringer said the case is inactive because there are no suspects.
There were two related reports of theft on March 29 when a catalytic converter was stolen from one university owned vehicle, and there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a different university owned vehicle at Facilities Management Shops, according to the crime log. Fehringer said the video footage captured for the first report was relatively clear, so it went to Crime Stoppers.
“It’s a city-wide issue where people are cutting [catalytic converters] off to get the precious metal and then get money for it,” Fehringer said.
A construction crew supervisor reported on March 1 the theft of a piece of $40,000 construction equipment at 21st and Vine Parking Lot, according to the crime log. Fehringer said the stolen piece of construction equipment has not been located, and it is listed on Crime Stoppers.
“That’s a pretty rare one,” Fehringer said. “You don’t see large construction equipment stolen very frequently.”
On March 14, there was a report about a damaged hand sanitizer station at the Eastside Suites, according to the crime log. Fehringer said there was video footage UNLPD officers showed to people to try to identify the suspects, but no one seemed to recognize them. This case is inactive, according to Fehringer.
A UNL staff member reported a painting was damaged at Massengale Residential Center on March 24, according to the crime log. Fehringer said the painting was probably cut with some type of sharp instrument. There was a suspect who was interviewed, but UNLPD officers could not develop probable cause to make an arrest, so the case is inactive, according to Fehringer.
A rock was thrown through a window at Theta Xi on March 18, and there are no named suspects, so the case is inactive, according to Fehringer.
“It sounds like there might have been a group that was there before that was told to leave and then this window got damaged, but there’s no suspects,” Fehringer said.